Whats the best intake for me?

Hey guys i have a 91 fox lx and im trying to decide what intake i should run to get the best results. Its a 306 with full forged bottom end aluminum edelbrock heads b303 cam and a whole bunch of other things. I am running an intercooled p600B procharger on the car also. I have no clue the make of my upper and lower intake or if its been ported at all. What im trying to decide is if i go with a 2 piece upper and lower intake or a 1 piece edelbrock intake with an elbow to give the best and most air flow.