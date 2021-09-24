What's the difference?

Hi all. I'm new around here. And, I have a question that may seem silly. But, I'm looking for an answer. I've already tried Google. It's not really giving me a good answer. So, here it goes. What are the differences between a fox body pony and, say a comparable year Escort? They look very similar, to me. I know that even fox body shells are not cheap. Is it possible to get an Escort, and build a pony out of it? Please be constructive in your replies. I am genuinely wondering. I am on a VERY tight budget. And, if I can start my journey, eventually I'll get to the real thing. Lol
 

The difference is just about every single part that makes up the car except for maybe some switches and the occasional bushing.

You could no more build a Mustang out of an Escort than you could build a Porche out of a Volkswagon. :p
 
