What's the difference?

Hi all. I'm new around here. And, I have a question that may seem silly. But, I'm looking for an answer. I've already tried Google. It's not really giving me a good answer. So, here it goes. What are the differences between a fox body pony and, say a comparable year Escort? They look very similar, to me. I know that even fox body shells are not cheap. Is it possible to get an Escort, and build a pony out of it? Please be constructive in your replies. I am genuinely wondering. I am on a VERY tight budget. And, if I can start my journey, eventually I'll get to the real thing. Lol