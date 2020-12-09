What's Your Opinion On LED Headlight Bulbs

I don't generally care for LED headlight bulbs on old cars. Old cars just look better with halogens to me. However, the thought of less load on the electrical system is appealing and therefore makes me open to the idea of them. Now, I'm not sure just how beneficial LED bulbs are, but I would be curious to know. That's not the purpose of this post though. I thought it would be interesting to do a poll on who run's LED headlight's. Feel free to give you opinion's/thoughts to why you do, would, or don't below.