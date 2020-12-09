What's Your Opinion On LED Headlight Bulbs

Do You Use LED Headlight Bulbs?

  • Yes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • No, but I would

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Cheapskate207

Cheapskate207

Active Member
Jan 12, 2020
262
201
53
29
Maine
I don't generally care for LED headlight bulbs on old cars. Old cars just look better with halogens to me. However, the thought of less load on the electrical system is appealing and therefore makes me open to the idea of them. Now, I'm not sure just how beneficial LED bulbs are, but I would be curious to know. That's not the purpose of this post though. I thought it would be interesting to do a poll on who run's LED headlight's. Feel free to give you opinion's/thoughts to why you do, would, or don't below.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
kiddiccarus
Upgrading Dash Bulbs to LED
Replies
0
Views
615
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
kiddiccarus
kiddiccarus
Wayne Waldrep
New Gauges...Accurate? Well Made? Safe?
Replies
10
Views
986
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
jrichker
jrichker
Justin Fetalvero
Progress Thread 1994 Free Mustang Budget Build - Project Maui Cruiser
Replies
3
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
slow84lx
S
B
Dash Lighting
Replies
12
Views
788
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
skyline247
skyline247
Top Bottom