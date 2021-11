As of now I am running 17" wheels and I have to be honest compared to newer vehicles it looks like crap. I wondering what 18" wheels fit the mustang fox with the 5 lug conversion? I am running the Ford Racing Springs with 94-95 spindles and stock length axles in the rear. Currently looking FR500 Wheels but need to know the correct size. Will the 18" x 9" fit without rubbing? If not what will?