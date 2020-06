First, were there issues with your car before jacking it up to check things out? Brake noise, bearing noise, etc? If not, remember that vehicle brakes always have a bit of drag on them, so one will not be able to spin a wheel on a car like a bicycle wheel (for instance). If you feel there may be something wrong, get the car up on jackstands and remove the wheels one at a time inspecting the rotors for uneven wear, metal to metal wear, grooving, etc...remove the calipers and inspect the brakes pads to ensure they have better than minimum thickness (you'll have to look the spec up) and are not grooved or down to the metal backing plate. While the calipers are off the front rotors, you can check the wheel bearings for excessive play/slack, grease leakage, and any roughness. If everything above seems good...put it back together and drive it.



On the rears, you can do basically the same thing. Happy hunting.