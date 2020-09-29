wheel fit question

J

junkyardwarrior

5 Year Member
Jan 10, 2011
314
72
48
93 coupe 4 cylinder OE, 4 lug currently

My friend at work gave me a set of OE 98 cobra 17x8 wheels and they are NICE. No tires or course. I know the popular way to do a 5 lug is SN95, and I've done that on the other car. However, no cars to pull parts from in any of the yards within 150 miles.

So I'm looking at the LMR 5 lug swap rotors and axles. Question is, will the OE 98 cobra's clear the grease cap? Anything else that might prevent this from working together?

Kit:
lmr.com

Mustang Front Only 5 Lug Conversion Kit (87-93) - LMR

Upgrade the front of your Mustang to 5 lugs with this 1987-1993 Mustang 5.0L 5-Lug conversion kit!
lmr.com lmr.com
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Fox 1993 GT Wheel fit question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
Husky44 Wheel Fit Question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
9 General question about wheel fitting and spacers SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
V Wheel questions: Will 15x8's fit in the front? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
F Will any 05-09 GT Auto Trans fit in my 2005 GT? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B 1990 GT. With a 5 lug/brake upgrade, can I fit 18x9" wheels? What suspension mods would I have to consider. (Thanks in advance!) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Onesick99GT 1999 Mustang Gt Biggest Tires She Can Fit SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
S Wheels-Tires 1978 5 lug disc brake upgrade and looking to fit 17 inch wheels 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
O Wheels-Tires Offset of new 2019 Mustang GT 18x8 wheels 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
B 2001 - GT Bullitt Wheel fitting SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
cbdallas Wheels-Tires 2017 V6 Wheels Fit A 2008 V6? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
ximportdriver Wheels-Tires Will R350s Fit With Eibach Sportline Springs? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
SVTrojan Fox Wheel Choices For Fox With 12.88" Wilwood Kit 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Amish_Ace Expired Foose Enforcer F154 Wheels; 20x9 And 20x10 Staggered Set; Fits 2010-2014 Ford Mustang Wheels Tires Brakes 0
TheGrayt1 Will 2015+ Factory Mustang Wheels Fit 05-09 Mustangs? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
J Wondering If These Tires & Wheels Will Fit? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
C Wheels-Tires Will These Wheels Fit My 2012? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
J Wheels-Tires Widest Tire You Can Fit By Flipping Your Quad Shocks? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
DarkoStoj Fitting An 18x8 Wheels On A 68 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
F Will Pony Wheels Fit An 87 Gt ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Btrainfiveoh Fox Will 17x9 Wheels Fit 89 Lx Front 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
M Wheels-Tires What Other Year Wheels Fit My 95 Gt Convertible? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
G Fox Rear Wheel Fit Ment 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
james Foos Another "will These Wheels Fit" Thread, But Will They? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
rusty428cj What Size 17" Wheels And Tires Fit A Mustang Ii 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
B 2005 V6 - 2 Or 4 Wheel Alignment And Which Moog Tie Rod Ends W Or W/o Zerk Fittings? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
91mini Wheels-Tires Will These Wheels Fit My 05gt W/o Issue? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Drew C Help With Fitting 17" Wheels On My 65 Mustang?? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 19
sixt9coug Wheels-Tires Front Wheel Fitment. Will A 9.5" +20 Fit? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
1 Magnum Wheel Fit 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Flossy Will These Stern 3 Piece Wheels Fit My Fox? 17x9 +14 Offset Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
W SOLD Foose Speed Chrome Wheels with Hankook Tires (Fit new 5.0s and GT500!) Wheels Tires Brakes 8
malice9005 Biggest tire to fit on 15 inch wheel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
J Will These Wheels Fit? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
StangYellow Will Bullitt Wheels Fit After 5lug Swap? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D Would These Wheels Fit My 04 Mustang Gt? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
9 Will my wheel/tire setup fit? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
The_Grayt_1 Will 05-12 Mustang wheels fit on my 01 GT? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
LarsD Test fitting some new wheels *pics* 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
C Cobra wheels fit? SVT Tech Forum 1
R Trouble fitting new suspension with 03 Cobra wheels 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
T aftermarket wheels from '94 cobra - will they fit 2010? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
8 Wheel bearing fits right side but not left Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
JymboSlice Will these tires fit stock 19" brembo wheels? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J Will 05+ wheels fit on my 98 cobra? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Garroxs Wheel fit help for a 94 gt 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
T Would these wheels fit? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
G Wheel and Tire Fit 16x8 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
S New wheels... Lugs dont fit? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
N will these wheels fit Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom