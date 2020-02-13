Wheel Sensor

Hall effect threaded body crankshaft position sensor Hall effect crankshaft position sensor - tested to over 19,000 RPM with DIYAutoTune.com's trigger wheels!

I was just curious if anyone has managed to to a stock ABS sensor as a wheel speed sensor? From what I read in the manual it says it can use a magnetic pick-up, but it needs an interface. I think the interface would be easier than trying to add another sensor to the spindle. This would be for traction control.This is the hall effect sensor thats recommended, but I'm not sure how it would work with my spindle and hub.