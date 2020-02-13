Wheel Sensor

I was just curious if anyone has managed to to a stock ABS sensor as a wheel speed sensor? From what I read in the manual it says it can use a magnetic pick-up, but it needs an interface. I think the interface would be easier than trying to add another sensor to the spindle. This would be for traction control.

This is the hall effect sensor thats recommended, but I'm not sure how it would work with my spindle and hub.

This is the same sensor I use to watch the back of the front wheel studs for traction control. The factory sensor is likely a 2 wire vr sensor, to use it you will need a vr conditioning circuit. What ECU are you using and what inputs do you have open?
 
