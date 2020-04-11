wheel stud swap help

Nov 23, 2011
SF Bay Area
hey so I want to add 1/2 inch wheel spacers to push my rear wheels out to be flush with the fender or close to it. I have 93 cobras and it is a stock 4 lug drum setup in the rear. I see lmr has 2.5 inch studs and cjpp has 3inch studs, both arp. does anyone know if the 2.5 inch studs are better to use? reason I ask is that I want to make sure the center cap on my 93 cobras will still go on. what do you all recommend?

also, I want to confirm I will be able to replace the studs without pulling the axles out? any tips and advice is appreciated.
 

