Hey all, I have a beautiful set of Ansen Sprint wheels and tires. I'm changing to Magnum 400's and T/A radials. The wheels are show quality 15 x 8 and fit our II's with 205/60 15's no problem. Tires are Falken radials that have plenty of thread. $650.00 Also have an oem front spoiler, some damage $45.00 and a universal rear deck spoiler (actually a oem GM item) $65.00