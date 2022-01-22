Looking to buy 4 wheels and/or tires.



Can be 4 lug or 5 lug. Going on 93 Mustang LX coupe. I have all the stuff to swap to 5 lug, but it is currently 4 lug. Located in the middle of Arkansas, would rather stay in the state or very near.



I have a great set of stock wheels/tires that came off of my 2019 Mustang premium if anyone wants to do some trading w/ cash or whatever. Also have a set of 4 lug 10-holes from the 93 (originals) which have junk tires.