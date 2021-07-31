When is enough, enough?

Is there a cutoff point where it's just not practical to keep putting money into a car? I have a '94 GT. Between myself and the previous owners there's probably as much money in this car as it cost new. It has a fairly hot 302 built specifically to run on nitrous(125 shot). That led to the next owner destroying the stock T5, then a WC T5 and finally ending up with the TKO500 that's in the car now. Now in the 2 months I've owned it I've had to replace the fuel pump, brake pads and rotors and now I've exploded the 8.8 rear. Is this car cursed or what? I pulled the rear to have it rebuilt and all the bushings in the car are shot, the brake hoses, the shocks. The car has all stock suspension that needs to be upgraded but at what point is it just not cost effective? I gave too much for this car at $3500 and I've already put another $1500 in it with the diff rebuild. Not even counting the two tow bills. I mean I do like the car and I enjoy driving it( when it can be driven). 94-95 have always been my favorite Mustangs but at the same time I have a ragged '94 Mustang GT that on it's best day might be worth $4000. When do I cut my losses? I usually don't look at cars as investments but this car still needs a ridiculous amount of money but into it. If it were a '68 Fastback or a Boss car then yes, I could keep throwing money at it and still get return on my investment but this thing. I just don't know about this car anymore.
 

When it’s no longer fun. After all, what’s the point?

I would still stick at it though…for now. Sounds like you are addressing the weak points and have a nice combo as a starting point. This hobby requires money, time and effort
 
So you/someone put a hotrod motor in the car and it works so good its tearing up the stock drivetrain.....what a terrible problem....Fix the rearend and drive it.
 
No, you have to pay to play. Any car you start modifying is going to start stacking up bills fast. Are you seriously suggesting that the a modified nitrous engine damaging a 27 year old transmission and axle means the car is cursed? Brake pads and rotors are wear items. Bushings and shocks? Seriously. It's old, stuff wears out. If you buy a 27 year old car, you expect that it needs to have stuff fixed.

Kurt
 
