When to install an aftermarket K member

L

limpdick

New Member
Oct 4, 2020
10
0
1
65
Florida
Do the stock K members wear out or would a new aftermarket K member be worth the cost for a daily driver?? Engine is coming out of my 83 convertible tomorrow and if there is a time to replace it, now would be it.... Give me some reasons to or NOT to waste money on it...
Thanks to all on here
 

  • Sponsors(?)


revhead347

revhead347

Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,614
1,338
214
41
Acworth, GA
The stock K-member does not wear out, but it can rust out. The factory K-member is generally stronger than all but a few of the aftermarket tubular K-members. In fact, putting a tubular on a street car can be a bit of a hazard, since most of them are designed for drag racing, and aren't really up to the daily challenges of rough roads, pot holes, curbs, etc, that can cause them to break. There are a couple of possible advantages to a tubular K-member. The primary is weight, and on a drag car, every ounce counts. It's actually not that much lighter than a stock K-member. The second is control arm angle for better handling. The biggest advantage to a tubular is that it doesn't become a collection tray for 8mm sockets, and makes working on things like starters and exhaust easier. Generally a tubular K-member is not a recommended mod for a street car.

Kurt
 
  • Agree
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief and limpdick
L

limpdick

New Member
Oct 4, 2020
10
0
1
65
Florida
Thanks Kurt,
Rust is not a problem with this car, it is basically rust free ( lucky for once LOL) My concern was if the K member weakens over time due to years of flexing or metal fatigue... Any thoughts on lower control arms?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,322
10,533
224
Massachusetts
As someone who just installed an aftermarket k-member and tubular arms, I’d say that unless you plan on going to town on this car with major mods, leave it alone. The stock one is fine. The stock one is strong.

there are benefits to them, but generally for a street cruiser type car...leave the stock one
 
  • Like
Reactions: revhead347, General karthief and limpdick
revhead347

revhead347

Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,614
1,338
214
41
Acworth, GA
limpdick said:
Thanks Kurt,
Rust is not a problem with this car, it is basically rust free ( lucky for once LOL) My concern was if the K member weakens over time due to years of flexing or metal fatigue... Any thoughts on lower control arms?
Click to expand...

No chance of flexing. Those factory K-members are rolled steel, and unless the car has been in a collision, it's going to be strong. Control arms all depends on what you want to do with the car. The stock ones don't bend unless they are in a collision, and last forever. So there is nothing wrong with putting new bushings in, and new ball joints.

Kurt
 
  • Agree
  • Like
Reactions: limpdick and General karthief
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

8
Restoring 83 5.0 GT help on improved brakes
Replies
19
Views
900
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
Mustang5L5
Build Thread Mustang5L5's Build Thread - MC plumbed up
Replies
283
Views
14K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
79pace
Tremec 3550 (TKO) Too far to the right in the shifter hole?
Replies
16
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
79pace
79pace
L
New Years Day working on the 83
Replies
7
Views
503
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
Cammer429
Swap or Build?
Replies
5
Views
784
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
Top Bottom