Where are the parts at??

OneWheelPeel

OneWheelPeel

Dec 23, 2015
Hey everyone, haven't been here in a while and have been putting the fox to the side for a while now. Ive been getting back into finishing her up but can't seem to find the things I want in stock anymore. Things like the 302 rebuild kit from lmr or the trick flow top end kits. Are these sold out because of supply chain issues like the rest of the world? Or have I not looked in so long that these are discontinued now... Im scared the day is coming where these cars won't have the aftermarket support like they used to and we will have to pay a premium for classic car parts!
 

