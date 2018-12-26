Engine Where Do Explorer 5.0L Upper Intake Water Lines Go?

I have a 1996 Explorer/Mountaineer 5.0L upper/lower intake assembly I'm prepping to go on my vehicle. On the bottom of the upper intake there is what looks like a t-fitting (a large inlet/outlet in middle with a smaller inlet/outlet on each side). The fitting is rusty, unlike the vacuum lines, so I'm assuming this is some type of water hookup.

Can someone let me what this fitting is for and where the hoses route to/from?

Thanks for any help with this.

Mark
 

Here's a photo of what I'm talking about. Hope this helps.

Mark
005.jpg
005.jpg
 
Water runs on lower intake only,please don't hook waterline to upper.
 
I've always thought water runs on lower intake only; however, in this situation it "appears" water ran in/out of this fitting.

Any idea what the fitting is for?
 
The guy I bought the manifold setup from pulled it from a stock 96 Mountaineer he found in a salvage yard. It wasn't something added on. It was definitely not used as a vacuum port; the rusty fitting indicates water.

I spent late last night searching Stangnet and found a write-up by someone who did a swap using the same 96 Mountaineer intake as I'm trying to use. I'm going post on his thread and hope he's watching for questions.

Thanks for the feedback you guys have offered.
 
markinms said:
Here's a pic of the whole underside.

003.jpg
Click to expand...

Center port is vacuum, while the two on the edges are in fact coolant. They are not needed in the Mustang application, so feel free to remove that fitting (and others) and drill/tap for the mustang vacuum fitting and other fittings.

That's how I did my explorer upper...i'll see if I can find a pic
img_5769-jpg.jpg


Mustang tree for the FPR, EGR and vacuum source. Brass fitting in the rear for MAP sensor or aux vacuum. Front brass fitting for the charcoal canister. You can also see I blocked off the front plenum fitting and routed the PCV hoses similar to the 1993 cobra setup.
 
Thank you! Your confirmation and pic helps a lot. I now know what to do.

I've already drilled & tapped the lower manifold for the ACT Sensor and rear water outlet for the EGR Spacer.

You did a great write-up on this swap!

Mark
 
