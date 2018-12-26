markinms
I have a 1996 Explorer/Mountaineer 5.0L upper/lower intake assembly I'm prepping to go on my vehicle. On the bottom of the upper intake there is what looks like a t-fitting (a large inlet/outlet in middle with a smaller inlet/outlet on each side). The fitting is rusty, unlike the vacuum lines, so I'm assuming this is some type of water hookup.
Can someone let me what this fitting is for and where the hoses route to/from?
Thanks for any help with this.
Mark
