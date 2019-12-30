Where does this negative cable go???

S

sinister_stang

New Member
Dec 30, 2019
1
0
0
46
Clarksville TN
I have a 2008 GT that the previous owner relocated the battery to the trunk. There are ground wires everywhere in the engine bay. I found 2 that weren't connected to anything, one I was able to figure out where it went. However, the other I can't seem to figure where it goes or if it's even necessary. Need your ideas as to what to do with the ground cable. Thanks in advance!
 

