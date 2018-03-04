Where Does This Support Bracket Go For This C&l Intake

Hey guys. Just got a terminator a couple days ago. It has a C&L intake. I took everything off to try and clean up the filter, intake, and TB and I found this support bracket just laying inside a well next to the motor. Does anyone who has this know where it attaches on the body and which of the four holes it bolts to on the black MAF housing that filter attaches to?



And dont worry, I cleaned the engine bay today. It was terrible....