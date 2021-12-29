Where is the washer pump motor test connector located?

I'm trying to trouble shoot the washer pump in my 97 GT because it's not working. I noticed in the wiring diagram there's a connector to the positive lead of the pump motor somewhere in the harness. I wasn't able to find it because it's difficult to track wires inside the sheathing. Does anyone know where it's located in the car? I already checked continuity to ground and verified that it's grounded.

Also, if it turns out the pump is bad is it possible to replace without replacing the whole wiper fluid reservoir? It seems to be integrated into it. Thanks for the help.

IMG_20211229_104926__01.jpg
 

