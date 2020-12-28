Where to begin project.

I recently purchased a 66 coupe as a project. It’s a roller with no engine or transmission. It is fairly solid but I plan to replace most of the sheet metal as I plan to keep the care for many years. I am definitely replacing the floor pans, complete cowl, firewall, radiator support, front frame rails, and quarters. This is my first restoration project and I’m not sure which area to begin with to ensure an easier transition from area to area. Any thoughts or advice would be appreciated. Thanks.