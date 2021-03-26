Where to buy new Fuel Injectors??

I am switching my car back to 19# injectors from the 24# setup on it now. I tossed out the old pintle cap injectors a while back and I want to go with the more efficient and newer 4 hole type. Would like to have the skinny EV1 type like the explorers and had but would be fine with the bosch style 4 holes. Problem is I see a lot of them for sale on Amazon and other places that are off brands. I Have bought a set before for a later model mustang and they were horrible. I had to send them back because the car would idle but not drive. Reviews on all of those are hit and miss. I could spend top dollar and get some from LMR. But has anyone had any luck buying them from somewhere for a descent price? I could swing by a salvage one day and pull some from an explorer but if I can get some new ones I would like to do that. Let me know some experiences and or opinions on this.
 

