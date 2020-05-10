Where to get a good shortblock?

Still have to decide if I'm going 331 or the 351w swap route. Have been looking at possible places to get a shortblock. I just want to see who you guys recommend from experience or if you wish you hadn't bought from a certain builder. Here are a few of the places. In no particular order:



1. CHP: have read several good reviews. A reliable source on Corral.net said the main builder has been going through some health issues.



2. ADperformance: again several good reviews. Saw a few negative reviews regarding communication/customer service. One issue regarding machine work, another regarding reeze plugs.



3. DDS: seems like most people went with CHP over DDS.



4. Fordstrokers. Would 100% be my first choice unfortunately they only offer Dart builds. If I decide to go Dart, they will be my pick



5. Creb Engineering: Sells on ebay. Read many good reviews. Some of their stock block ratings are questionable. I received an email from them that a 393w would cost more than a 408. Most of the time that shouldn't be the case... Right?



6. Any other suggestions?