Where to get a good shortblock?

Still have to decide if I'm going 331 or the 351w swap route. Have been looking at possible places to get a shortblock. I just want to see who you guys recommend from experience or if you wish you hadn't bought from a certain builder. Here are a few of the places. In no particular order:

1. CHP: have read several good reviews. A reliable source on Corral.net said the main builder has been going through some health issues.

2. ADperformance: again several good reviews. Saw a few negative reviews regarding communication/customer service. One issue regarding machine work, another regarding reeze plugs.

3. DDS: seems like most people went with CHP over DDS.

4. Fordstrokers. Would 100% be my first choice unfortunately they only offer Dart builds. If I decide to go Dart, they will be my pick

5. Creb Engineering: Sells on ebay. Read many good reviews. Some of their stock block ratings are questionable. I received an email from them that a 393w would cost more than a 408. Most of the time that shouldn't be the case... Right?

6. Any other suggestions?
 

Fordstrokers does stock blocks last time I checked. DSS is a hard negative. CHP has had some questionable results in the past. Never heard of the others.

Kurt
 
