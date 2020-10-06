Where to mount aftermarket water temp gauge

Hey everyone, just got in some gauges and I'm stuck thinking about where to mount the water temp gauge. It's a electric gauge. I'm thinking to go the easy route and put it in the water jacket on the engine block but I'm concerned about the accuracy. My other options are the one I'm avoiding, drilling and tapping the intake manifold, as it will require alot of work and mess, next is to tap into the heater core line, or I've heard there is thermostat housings that have a threaded bung in it. Thank you