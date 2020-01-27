Where to place jackstands on foxbody with subframe connectors

johnny21
New Member
-
- Jan 26, 2020
-
- 6
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 36
Can I just use the subframe connectors to hold up both sides while I replace a midpipe? If so does it matter where on the subframe I place the jacks? Any advice/guidance is appreciated, thanks!
