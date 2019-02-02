Evening Stangnet! I've finished my tailight replacement redo and I think it is near perfect! +/- 1/16". Original trunk lid fits and latches perfectly. I treated myself to the Shelby style trunk lid and end caps from Fiberglass Specialties in Nevada. The fitment is. I've read they all suck, so I wasn't disappointed when it didn't fit 100%. The lid is warped. It's also not square. The frame I think is fubar as well. The lid sits hard in the trunk rim before the edge flushes with the quarters. Also, after I install the trunk striker, it sits high by 1/2". I've contacted them about this.My question, for this trunk lid or any future replacement...Where do I begin to fit the lid? The end caps have too much extra material so the bumper wont sit flush. At least 1/2" needs to be cut away. I started to rough it in at a 3/4" projection from the leading edge of the fin to the taillight panel because it gave me a 1/4" gap on the passenger side corner. This leaves the driver side This is how I know it isn't square. How do I proceed? I'm not afraid of fiberglass work (I work on boats) but I have no idea how to do this right.Thanks!First picture shows lid sitting too high with striker bolted in. Second picture is the OEM (yet rusty) lid sitting perfect on a petrified seal. Third pic is to show off, lol