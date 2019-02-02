Cool Beans
Evening Stangnet! I've finished my tailight replacement redo and I think it is near perfect! +/- 1/16". Original trunk lid fits and latches perfectly. I treated myself to the Shelby style trunk lid and end caps from Fiberglass Specialties in Nevada. The fitment is . I've read they all suck, so I wasn't disappointed when it didn't fit 100%. The lid is warped. It's also not square. The frame I think is fubar as well. The lid sits hard in the trunk rim before the edge flushes with the quarters. Also, after I install the trunk striker, it sits high by 1/2". I've contacted them about this.
My question, for this trunk lid or any future replacement...
Where do I begin to fit the lid? The end caps have too much extra material so the bumper wont sit flush. At least 1/2" needs to be cut away. I started to rough it in at a 3/4" projection from the leading edge of the fin to the taillight panel because it gave me a 1/4" gap on the passenger side corner. This leaves the driver side This is how I know it isn't square. How do I proceed? I'm not afraid of fiberglass work (I work on boats) but I have no idea how to do this right.
Thanks!
First picture shows lid sitting too high with striker bolted in. Second picture is the OEM (yet rusty) lid sitting perfect on a petrified seal. Third pic is to show off, lol
