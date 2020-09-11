Where were you on this morning 19 years ago?

CarMichael Angelo
clearly, I've got something going on in that hole
Let’s not forget the significance of today people. 19 years ago I was getting ready to go to work about now when CNN broke news about a plane crashing into the World Trade Tower. Let’s take a single minute to remember the 1000’s that lost their lives to a handful of terrorists that day.
And think back on the aftermath,...especially in these times almost 20 years later....It was the one time in my life where everybody in this country was on the same page. Not a liberal or a conservative USA,...ONE USA.
