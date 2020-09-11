Where were you on this morning 19 years ago?

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
Let’s not forget the significance of today people. 19 years ago I was getting ready to go to work about now when CNN broke news about a plane crashing into the World Trade Tower. Let’s take a single minute to remember the 1000’s that lost their lives to a handful of terrorists that day.

And think back on the aftermath,...especially in these times almost 20 years later....It was the one time in my life where everybody in this country was on the same page. Not a liberal or a conservative USA,...ONE USA.
 
Reactions: 74stang2togo, Boostedpimp, Flatfoot and 2 others

I need something stupid to play with
Blissfully unaware of what was going to happen one year later and change the world forever. It was 2001, not 2000, it's only been 19 years.
 
I miss the days when we were united, its obvious now that some of those that were not born or very young at the time don't understand the unity and resolve we all had.
I was at work when one of my coworkers came over to me and said OMG a cargo plane crashed into the world trade center! We ran to a tv only to see the second tower get hit.... I looked at him and said "WW3 has just begun" I sent everyone home for the day as i seriously thought this was the start of a much bigger attack. As the days passed I watched the news clinging to every update....
 
Reactions: 74stang2togo
I was in the 7th grade in history class. I remember getting dismissed from school after being told what was happening. Obviously normally everyone is happy to leave school early but not on that day it was very quiet and out of the ordinary. I just went home and watched the news and watched everything in horror.
 
