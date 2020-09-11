Where were you on this morning 19 years ago?

I miss the days when we were united, its obvious now that some of those that were not born or very young at the time don't understand the unity and resolve we all had.

I was at work when one of my coworkers came over to me and said OMG a cargo plane crashed into the world trade center! We ran to a tv only to see the second tower get hit.... I looked at him and said "WW3 has just begun" I sent everyone home for the day as i seriously thought this was the start of a much bigger attack. As the days passed I watched the news clinging to every update....