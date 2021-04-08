Which bolt/thingy is missing from my convertible hinge mechanism? 90 LX

Hi everyone,

I the other day whilst hanging around in the car had my eye caught by an anomaly!
There's some sort of a cap/pin or some such retaining bolt missing nearby one of the main fold points on the frame

I can't quite tell exactly what the nature of it is and can't really get at much of it that well. The other side certainly doesn't want to come apart without objection.

Anyone might be able to help me track down exactly what I need to grab for replacement here?
Many thanks! :coff:

Attached pics of the missing and in-tact side
 

Sorry, forgot to add that the car is a 1990 LX!

Haven't been able to track much down unfortunately as the convertible with all its mechanism seems absent from any of the bolt lists I've found :(

Don't really feel keen on operating the hood until I know a bit more as I expect it's all been put together like that for a reason! :D
 
