Which bolt/thingy is missing from my convertible hinge mechanism?

W

WindsorPenchant

Member
Dec 28, 2020
15
5
13
31
Ingurland
Hi everyone,

I the other day whilst hanging around in the car had my eye caught by an anomaly!
There's some sort of a cap/pin or some such retaining bolt missing nearby one of the main fold points on the frame

I can't quite tell exactly what the nature of it is and can't really get at much of it that well. The other side certainly doesn't want to come apart without objection.

Anyone might be able to help me track down exactly what I need to grab for replacement here?
Many thanks! :coff:

Attached pics of the missing and in-tact side
 

Attachments

  • hingepin.png
    hingepin.png
    2.6 MB · Views: 16
  • hingepin2.png
    hingepin2.png
    2.9 MB · Views: 16

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
8K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
K
I feel bad for this guy!
Replies
13
Views
957
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Daggar
D
Dusstbuster
NPI to PI Cam/Manifold Swap HOW TO
Replies
18
Views
22K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
TurdstangGT
TurdstangGT
J
03 Cobra Vert- Sub install w/stock Mach 460
Replies
2
Views
7K
SVT Tech Forum
02mingryGT
0
Top Bottom