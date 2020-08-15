Which Borla

Beast280

Jun 21, 2020
Have a 2002 GT Vert. Definitely want Borla exhaust just stuck between the Touring and the Stingers. I know I don't want the Atak bc it's the absolute loudest. Will be running an off-road H pipe also.... opinions ??
 

