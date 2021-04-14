Which bracket for this AOD (4r70W) transmission to Holly 4160/50 carb?

1979 Mustang with a Holley FR-80457SA 600 CFM Street Warrior Carburetor and an AODE-4r70W transmission.
What carb mounted bracket do I need to mount this kickdown cable attachment? I contacted both Holley and Summit and they were not much help at all (never got back to me, after saying they would do some research.)


photo_2021-04-13_16-31-05.jpg
photo_2021-04-13_16-31-04.jpg
photo_2021-04-13_16-30-57.jpg
 

