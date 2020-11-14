Which C- clip eliminator kit? And..28 vs 31 spline axles

Looking at Summit, planning to buy some as the next intended purchase, but don't know which ones to get..I have the SN 95 disc brake rear.Also planned is to buy a better diff, but when I built this thing, the goal was 450 ft lbs of torque on a street tire only combo..So when putting axles in this thing, I put Moser 28 spline axles.And they're custom length..the rear in my car is narrowed to fit.All thats changed now. The engine now makes who knows what torque,but its probably more than 450..( maybe not)The tires are no longer " street tires" .That brings me around to wondering if the current Moser axle is up to the task, before I further commit myself to keeping it 28 spline. Truth be told..despite the big assed drag radials, this car will probably see track time once in the bluest of moons..and my street racing days are waaay behind me.MOF...ill be willing to wager that once these drag radials are either worn down, or I just get "tired" of them ( didja like that?)..Actual street tires are going back on.So then....If I'm keeping it a street car, I'd imagine a moser 28 spline axles is more than adequate, and while I'm at it, why would I need anything better than the t loc thats currently installed?Somebody show me the light.