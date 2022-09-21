Which car is better?

Rangel54

Oct 30, 2019
Good morning everyone, I'm currently saving up some money, and I was curious what do you guys say is the better long-term purchase? A 2014 Shelby GT500, or a newer mustang GT?

My plan for this purchase is to buy one and maintain it forever... I don't plan on ever selling the car once I have it. I also don't plan on taking it to any drag strips or anything like that, I would want this car to be my new daily driver to and from work (only about 20 miles a day), and take it on weekend cruises.

I also would add that while I do like the newer Shelby GT500's, they're a little out of my price range lol, so I'm not seriously considering those. As for now, I would say my limit would be under $50k.

I apologize if this has been discussed before!
 
