Which Explorer lower do I need? EGR or no EGR?

I have a 1995 GT with the 5.0 (302 to us old guys). Engine is basically stock, but I am planning an upgrade to GT40 heads and a better intake. To this end, I have purchase the upper to a Cobra intake. If I am correct, I can mate this with an Explorer lower. If so, do I need the lower with the EGR? Or, do I have to have the one without? If I don't NEED the one with the EGR , can I use it if that's what I have? I bought the upper pictured, and the lower shown with the injectors and fuel rails. The picture in the middle is just for reference. I might have bought the wrong lower, but I figured the injectors were a good upgrade, and it came with the wiring harness for the injectors, which I think I can use.
If all goes well, this will end up on a CHP 347 (or 331) shortblock, in front of a 4R70W (replacing my AODE).
You, apparently have to click the picture to see all of it.
So, what do I need to make this upper work?
 

