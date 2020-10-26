Which Fluid to Use in an AOD?

So here’s my situation, i recently acquired my second foxbody, a 1986 V6 Convertible mustang LX, and having some problems.

In the morning when cold, it is super delayed inshifting, will take couple of seconds to engage when i start from stop, and will hesitate to shift to 2nd, when i turn it will also downshift i assume and then hesitate to engage. so i have taken to driving around my neighbourhood until it seems to be warmed up, this takes like 10 min, and then it shifts perfectly fine from them onwards throughout the day. so i don’t think the tranny needs a rebuild necessarily. there is a bit of a squeaking tho when driving from a stop which i assume is another indication of low fluid.

i checked the fluid and it seems to be about half, so i’m hoping thats the issue.

i thought it had the 3spd auto that my 84 L has, but i read in 86 they put the AOD 4spd with 4th being overdrive, so what kind of fluid would you all reccomend?

i don’t have the funds for much else besides adding fluid at the moment.