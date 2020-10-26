Which Fluid to Use in an AOD?

M

McCahl Reynolds

Member
Jul 31, 2020
4
1
13
19
Gimli, MB, Canada
So here’s my situation, i recently acquired my second foxbody, a 1986 V6 Convertible mustang LX, and having some problems.
In the morning when cold, it is super delayed inshifting, will take couple of seconds to engage when i start from stop, and will hesitate to shift to 2nd, when i turn it will also downshift i assume and then hesitate to engage. so i have taken to driving around my neighbourhood until it seems to be warmed up, this takes like 10 min, and then it shifts perfectly fine from them onwards throughout the day. so i don’t think the tranny needs a rebuild necessarily. there is a bit of a squeaking tho when driving from a stop which i assume is another indication of low fluid.
i checked the fluid and it seems to be about half, so i’m hoping thats the issue.
i thought it had the 3spd auto that my 84 L has, but i read in 86 they put the AOD 4spd with 4th being overdrive, so what kind of fluid would you all reccomend?
i don’t have the funds for much else besides adding fluid at the moment.
 

Attachments

  • 42797D5E-6388-4EC6-ACD9-3F8CA73FE17E.jpeg
    42797D5E-6388-4EC6-ACD9-3F8CA73FE17E.jpeg
    743.9 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Should I change the fluid in my 1990 AOD?
Replies
8
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
apple99Mustangdude
A
T
Aod transmission issues
Replies
1
Views
492
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Thebigwhopp
T
8
Drivetrain Aod from hell!
Replies
17
Views
635
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
87slow.0
8
D
Electrical Please Help - 2010 v6 want stat
Replies
0
Views
148
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
Delta1958
D
paddyrk
Fox Busted Clutches (Automatic)
Replies
6
Views
636
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
Top Bottom