Which flywheel weight??

Pulled transmission out of my 90 Mustang to do some transmission work. I ordered a new billet flywheel from LMR that comes with 28 and 50oz weights. By looking at the year of the car, it calls for 50oz counterweight to be used. There is a note that if running a 331/347 to use the 28oz weight.



My car does have a 347 in it, but I have used the factory flywheel in it in the past with no issues(besides burn marks on it).



What are your guys suggestions on what weight I should be running when I install the new flywheel?