Which headers to go with

I have a lowered '00 GT and wondering which is the best clearance set of long tubed header? Or has anyone input on JBA mids? Or are the tuned shortys just as good to go with? This is a summer daily ride.

This is for future purchasing. Presently have a BBK 2.5" X mid with Flowmaster 40's and 3" tails, 70mm cold air and a Typhoon intake, and 3.73 gears.

Plan is to upgrade to Trick Flow 38cc heads and headers and no boost add ons.