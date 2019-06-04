Which is better

I’m deleting the smog pump and eventually the a/c I’m wondering what is the better route getting a shorter belt or the free spinning aluminum pulleys also any tips and advice would be greatly appreciated
 

The consensus on removing the smog pump around here is to run a shorter belt. When you delete the ac- a delete pulley would get my vote, if you search around Stangnet- you will find several posts with the belt size and diagram to run it
 
You should be able to delete the smog pump without using another pulley.

If you want an ac delete pulley kit I’ve got one just sitting around. I’d let it go for cheap.
 
Depends how much you care. The pulley makes it look** like there is still a smog pump there. Most cops won't go down there and pay attention.

When it's gone altogether, and the belt is much shorter, and there is a hole in the engine bay, they notice.
 
Short belt vs pulley.

Another pulley is just another possible point of failure down the road.
 
I have never in all my life, had a cop try and look under the hood for... anything; ever.
 
Pretty sure they do that sort of nonsense in CA where cops are actually trained to know what to look for under the hood.


I also have never had to pop my hood for a cop or state inspection. Doubt many would even know what they are looking at here.
 
I lived in San Diego through my er... formative years. Drove a 58 Chevy pickup with a 360 hp Vette Engine. Got pulled over lots. They never asked to pop the hood. Why would they? I can predict what my response might be. :O_o:
 
They can...and it's law that you have to comply

forum.officer.com

Popping the hood in CA. - Police Forums & Law Enforcement Forums @ Officer.com

Looking for advice? Is there something you always wanted to ask a cop? Only LEOs should answer questions. Please see posting guidelines.
forum.officer.com

Post #10


Kinda sad that that the officer in that post states he'll arrest you for not popping your hood. "If you have nothing to hide, you shouldn't mind popping your hood". WTF is wrong with this country.
 
I had the police search under the hood of my car...after they " said " I ran from them in a Ford Tempo. Told me they were checking the air box for a gun...or drugs. They must've been on drugs if they thought I would attempt to flee in a Tempo. Lol
 
Yeah... Not going to happen and it's illegal. They are owed no right to search any portion of the car.
 
You live in Commiefornia?

If not, there ya go. It's an automatic trip to the smog nazi and $1000 fine if they even THINK your car is too loud... not anything else.. just too loud.... this place sucks.
 
Every state has a set of rules or guidelines for the popo concerning motor vehicles (mostly falling on the 'state troopers') and the local city and county cops have another set of guidelines. I can say for a fact that a city or county officer here in Florida will not demand you open your hood to look for missing smog equipment or unapproved aftermarket parts, very few will bother to pull you for loud stereo or exhaust. Hell, you can have a chipped up diesel that pukes enough black smoke to choke a prius to death and they will not pull you over, a FHP officer may do it if he is having a bad day but not a city or county officer.
A lawyer told me along time ago to do whatever the law enforcement officer says and we will beat them up in court and I have done so twice in my lifetime, one captain even got busted down to patrolman for 'acting stupid'. And those where the judge's words.
and this is not Nazi Germany. That is a poor comparison.
 
Well ,......… Commiefornia is prolly a lot closer to Nazi Germany, than Florida. But honestly, I don't understand why peeps are in such a big rush to delete the emissions, especially in states that require testing, since it has been proven time and again, that the deletion does not really improve performance that much:hide:
 
You couldn't pay me to live in california.. with that I wouldn't waste my money or time adding another pulley. Just delete it and free up as much space as you can it's not hard. You can even use the factory tensioner if you do the flip trick with it
 
I guess most people don't remember when you couldn't see the sunset from downtown LA because of the smog, if you want an example look at china (or maybe japan or likely both) and see people walking around with masks and you can't see the top of a lot of buildings because of the pollution.
A lot of crazy things have come from California, for example, we have therapy dogs, they have dogs in therapy!
 
Yeah, California does lots of things that won't hold up in court. Just because California says a thing doesn't make a thing true.

I leave it like this: People are going either have grow some balls to get their state back or live at its behest. Who works for who?
State Cuck has it backasswards and people will continue to leave until its bankrupt and the shooting really begins.
 
