Circa 1972/3 I was having trouble tearing up motor mounts in the 64 1/2 with a HiPo. Somehow I discovered the motor mounts from a new car of that vintage (72/3) was of the "clamshell" design and could not be ripped apart since the bolt was not simply embedded in the rubber. I can't remember what mount that was and whether or not I needed a sceond part to interface with the frame.



Anyone know what I'm talking about?



SS