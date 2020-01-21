Which speedo gears to put after a 3.73 gears on a 98 GT?

98 GT with an OEM T45 8 drive teeth Manual transmission .



Recently I swapped gears from 2.73 to 3.73. My speedometer shows incorrect speed (15-20 mph difference) after the gear swap. I believe I need to change the driven gears but I don't know which ones to put.I have 285/40/17 in the rear. I searched around different forums and people suggest 21 teeth driven speedo gears for my car. Can anyone confirm this? I used the CJPonyParts driven gear calculator and it suggested the 23 teeth driven speedo gears but also mentioned that they should not be put on a T45 transmission because they will get damaged easily.