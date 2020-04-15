Which tires for '68 coupe

M

michael5959

New Member
Dec 30, 2003
2
0
1
Visit site
Hello everyone,

I have a fully restored '68 coupe with 15x6" American Racing Salt Flat wheels, and am currently running 195/65R15 Uniroyal Tiger Paw tires. The tires are in great shape, just too old so it's time to replace. Looking to stay with current size or move to 205/60R15's, but options are limited, so I am wondering what type of tires others are running & have had good luck with. I have boiled down my choices to BFG Radial TA's (am hesitant though due to all the postings noting the RWL's turning brown), Yokohama 740GTX, BFG Advantage Sport or Cooper CS5. My car is pretty much a fair weather cruiser so I think the R' TA's will probably look the best while the other 3 will ride & handle better. Anyone have any experience with these last 3, or have other recommendations?

Thanks,
Mike
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
6 Serious 68 Fb Wheel And Tire Issues! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
horseballz Biggest Tires For 68 Coupe? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
M Optimal Front Tire size 67-68 mustang w/15x7 wheel Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
my9302002 14 inch tire recommendation 68 styled steel Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
6 wheels and tires for 68 coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Serious 68 Fb Wheel And Tire Issues!
Biggest Tires For 68 Coupe?
Optimal Front Tire size 67-68 mustang w/15x7 wheel
14 inch tire recommendation 68 styled steel
wheels and tires for 68 coupe
Top Bottom