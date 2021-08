After purchasing a Monte Carlo bar, export brace, and new lower crossbar for my 65 FB I am thinking about tractions bars. As a hot Rodder in the 60's the lakewood bolt-on bars were quite popular. I remember the other weld-on style but have no experince with them. The car is just for cruising in the Alps so not sure what to persue. I don't have acces to a welder so I will have to take it to a shop if I go that route. What about the Calvert Racing style?



SS