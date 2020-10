I have installed a 85 GT motor and entire drivetrain into a 66 Mustang Convertible. I am hearing a loud whine coming from under the hood. Noise is intermitten, come and goes. Mostly when driving, when I slow down to get a better listen it quits. RPM changes have no effect on whine. Have changed power steering pump, rack and pinion. Noise is still there. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks