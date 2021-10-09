Hello, I have a 95 5.0 that I recently swapped the transmission in. Transmission shifts like butter with and without using clutch but there is a metallic whirling/tapping coming from under the passenger floorboard. The noise is not audible at idle or if revved and does not change if the clutch pedal is pressed or not, seems to only make noise when the car is moving or on decel. Today while coasting in neutral I turned the car off and the whirling/tapping was very audible since the motor was off which leads me to think it’s not the transmission or pp/fw set up. Anyone have any suggestions on things to check before I drop the tranny ?