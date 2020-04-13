White corrosion inside 1968 Mustang

Our '68 mustang is showing a slowly progressing, whitish corrosion on the aluminum sill plates and the base of the shifter cover. Has anyone else experienced this and found a way to stop it?
IMG_7204.jpg
IMG_7205.jpg
IMG_7206.jpg
 

Aluminum corrodes just like steel once whatever protective coating it has wears off....the parts are cheap enough to replace, but if you are dead set on keeping the originals, you can strip and clear-anodize them. The shifter base though I believe is actually chrome plated cast aluminum though, if its like the taillight bezels
 
