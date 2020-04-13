White corrosion inside 1968 Mustang

Papa68
New Member
-
- Apr 13, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 48
Our '68 mustang is showing a slowly progressing, whitish corrosion on the aluminum sill plates and the base of the shifter cover. Has anyone else experienced this and found a way to stop it?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|C
|1989 mustang GT smoking white
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|R
|American muscle white face gauge wiring
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|20
|R
|White face gauges
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|M
|Fox General/Talk Skip White Aluminum Cylinder heads
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|4
|Analog White Face Air Fuel Ratio Gauges
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|34