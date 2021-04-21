Car was running fine before an oil change Saturday. I didn't do it myself as I don't have the space to do it right now. I just got the car a month ago and didn't know when the last oil change was so I figure I'd change it anyway. I got high milage 10w-30 synthetic put in. I noticed yesterday when accelerating and the car is about 2500-3000 rpm there was a rubber burning smell. I looked behind me to see a big white cloud of smoke. I didn't catch tire so I know it wasn't that (at least for the smell). I haven't noticed any loss of power, doesn't smoke if I don't get on it, and didn't smoke before the oil change that I noticed. I did add seafoam to the oil (before the change), gas, and intake system over 2 weeks ago, but would think most of it would be out of the car by now along with any stuff it kicked up and didn't smoke when I added the seafoam. I'm looking for advice, I will be checking stuff this afternoon after an appointment, pulling codes, checking fluids, looking for leaks or spills.



A little background:

88 GT with stock 5.0 (as far as I'm aware)

automatic

138,000 miles

Cats deleted and smog bypassed

Charcoal canister deleted

No codes prior to oil change (minus normal no cats and smog codes)

Oil pressure gauge jumps around but stays in the normal range (even changed the sender and cleaned the connector)

Not over heating, stock gauge stays about 180-200