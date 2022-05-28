White smoke from passenger side firewall???

V

Vondy

New Member
Nov 28, 2021
2
0
1
17
New Jersey
Hi there, I have a 1990 LX 5.0 and the last couple times I've started it I've noticed white smoke coming from the back left of the engine bay. It almost seems to be coming from the transmission tunnel or the lower part of the motor.

I've also heard that this could possibly be a heater core leak. Any way to test it? And if there are any recommendations please let me know!
 

