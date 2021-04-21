Engine White smoke out of tail pipes

sav22rem22

sav22rem22

Active Member
Feb 6, 2020
122
15
28
19
North Carolina
So if anyone has seen my previous thread I just put a new balancer on and set my timing and set my new idle speed. Everything was going great and I was letting it idle for a while. I walked inside for a few then walked back out and saw the smoke. There’s white smoke coming out of the tail pipes and the car is at its normal operating temperature. My tail pipes are dumps before the axle and where the dumps aim the driveway seems to be wet. I put my hand under the pipes to see if I smelled coolant and I honestly can’t tell.

The car isn’t overheating and it seems to be running fine. There also isn’t any bubbles in the coolant. I’ve attached a non spill funnel and ran it for around an hour and not a single bubble even when revving. I did recently do an upper and lower intake job but I followed all torque specs and retorqued twice. Anyone have any ideas or tests I could do? I really am lost. I’ll upload a video and attach it of what it looks like
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sav22rem22
Engine Odd idle creep issue
Replies
18
Views
268
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
M
Engine Oil Shooting out of dip stick
Replies
2
Views
604
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
9
Engine 92 5.0 Running Rough
Replies
8
Views
878
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
93silverlx50
Engine Car in limp mode, fuel spitting out of tailpipes, missing rough idle
Replies
9
Views
804
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
silverlx50
silverlx50
R
Engine Big problems
Replies
11
Views
788
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
John Dirks Jr
John Dirks Jr
Top Bottom