So if anyone has seen my previous thread I just put a new balancer on and set my timing and set my new idle speed. Everything was going great and I was letting it idle for a while. I walked inside for a few then walked back out and saw the smoke. There’s white smoke coming out of the tail pipes and the car is at its normal operating temperature. My tail pipes are dumps before the axle and where the dumps aim the driveway seems to be wet. I put my hand under the pipes to see if I smelled coolant and I honestly can’t tell.



The car isn’t overheating and it seems to be running fine. There also isn’t any bubbles in the coolant. I’ve attached a non spill funnel and ran it for around an hour and not a single bubble even when revving. I did recently do an upper and lower intake job but I followed all torque specs and retorqued twice. Anyone have any ideas or tests I could do? I really am lost. I’ll upload a video and attach it of what it looks like