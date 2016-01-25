Who Is Running A 17x11 Wheel?

awilli93coupe
Active Member
-
- Jan 25, 2016
-
- 101
-
- 104
-
- 38
-
- 24
Anyone running 17x11 with about a 5" back space on a lx coupe?
Dang sweet I just bought 17x11 billet specialties street lites and will have to mini tub and shorten rear, I just hope that's all I have to doWelcome to Stangnet!
I am running a 15x12" wheel on my fox body. I have the car mini tubbed, quarters stretched, frame rails notched, coil overs and offset control arms to make this all happen. I've had as big as a 315/60/15 tire on the car without issue as well.
Oh I know I'll have damn hard time with this but I LOVE these wheelsWow. I've had a hell of a time with a 10.5" wheel. I'm ready to mini tub or go with a smaller wheel.
Righttt? It just don't happen? What size tire do you run?I hear ya. I would have a hard time seeing smaller tires on the back of my car. Like a chick getting a chest reduction.
Will do! Hopefully will be close to finished by a monthSaw 17X11 in the title, and had to see how long it took for minitub to be brought up... I dig the wheels you chose also, good luck with your project, and post pics!
Currently a 315.Righttt? It just don't happen? What size tire do you run?
Ok sweet! Do you think a 285/40 would sit right on an 11"?Currently a 315.
So wide!! I'll love it tho! Better do my math right is all I can say.. So how can I find tech post like foxbodys only? First day on the forum need some helpA 285 would be super stretched. A 335 would be right at home on that rim.
I have no clue on moving anything or posting anything to the right place so hopefully I'll be corrected95% of this forum is Fox tech. Most sn related questions find their way to the sn specific sub forum. Feel free to post up. We can move your topic to the appropriate place if need be. Welcome to the site!