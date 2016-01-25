Who Is Running A 17x11 Wheel?

  • Sponsors(?)


84Ttop

84Ttop

They make new pistons every day, so why worry?
5 Year Member
Jul 2, 2009
5,223
3,251
204
South Jersey
Welcome to Stangnet!

I am running a 15x12" wheel on my fox body. I have the car mini tubbed, quarters stretched, frame rails notched, coil overs and offset control arms to make this all happen. I've had as big as a 315/60/15 tire on the car without issue as well.
 
awilli93coupe

awilli93coupe

Active Member
Jan 25, 2016
101
104
38
24
84Ttop said:
Welcome to Stangnet!

I am running a 15x12" wheel on my fox body. I have the car mini tubbed, quarters stretched, frame rails notched, coil overs and offset control arms to make this all happen. I've had as big as a 315/60/15 tire on the car without issue as well.
Click to expand...
Dang sweet I just bought 17x11 billet specialties street lites and will have to mini tub and shorten rear, I just hope that's all I have to do
 
stykthyn

stykthyn

I want to measure mine. It doesn't look that tall.
10 Year Member
Jul 6, 2006
5,251
2,681
223
gainesville
Wow. I've had a hell of a time with a 10.5" wheel. I'm ready to mini tub or go with a smaller wheel.
 
stykthyn

stykthyn

I want to measure mine. It doesn't look that tall.
10 Year Member
Jul 6, 2006
5,251
2,681
223
gainesville
I hear ya. I would have a hard time seeing smaller tires on the back of my car. Like a chick getting a chest reduction.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
stykthyn

stykthyn

I want to measure mine. It doesn't look that tall.
10 Year Member
Jul 6, 2006
5,251
2,681
223
gainesville
A 285 would be super stretched. A 335 would be right at home on that rim.
 
awilli93coupe

awilli93coupe

Active Member
Jan 25, 2016
101
104
38
24
stykthyn said:
A 285 would be super stretched. A 335 would be right at home on that rim.
Click to expand...
So wide!! I'll love it tho! Better do my math right is all I can say.. So how can I find tech post like foxbodys only? First day on the forum need some help
 
stykthyn

stykthyn

I want to measure mine. It doesn't look that tall.
10 Year Member
Jul 6, 2006
5,251
2,681
223
gainesville
95% of this forum is Fox tech. Most sn related questions find their way to the sn specific sub forum. Feel free to post up. We can move your topic to the appropriate place if need be. Welcome to the site!
 
awilli93coupe

awilli93coupe

Active Member
Jan 25, 2016
101
104
38
24
stykthyn said:
95% of this forum is Fox tech. Most sn related questions find their way to the sn specific sub forum. Feel free to post up. We can move your topic to the appropriate place if need be. Welcome to the site!
Click to expand...
I have no clue on moving anything or posting anything to the right place so hopefully I'll be corrected
 
stykthyn

stykthyn

I want to measure mine. It doesn't look that tall.
10 Year Member
Jul 6, 2006
5,251
2,681
223
gainesville
Post up some pics of your car. We love pics here.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

bacarruda
Fox Weld RTS Rim Sizing Help
Replies
0
Views
49
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bacarruda
bacarruda
H
Wheel Setup on a 1994 Sn95 GT
Replies
1
Views
92
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
D
Wheel Dilemma - Legendary Wheel LW90
Replies
1
Views
263
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
killer5.0
Pros/cons of a full tub on a foxbody
Replies
5
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
killer5.0
killer5.0
N
1996 GT Convertible - CJPony Seat Track Extenders dont work !
Replies
0
Views
29
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
ninety six gt rag
N
Top Bottom