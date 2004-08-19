Who is running Explorer injectors?

Well I'm installing my Explorer intake this weekend and would like to use the stock 97 Explorer injectors. I took pics of the Mustang and Explorer injectors but I have no idea how to post them. (How do you post pictures anyways?) I'm told they are 19lb injectors but look smaller then the Mustang injectors. The style is different too.....The Mustang injector uses a pin style and the Explorer injector has 3 holes. Would this injectors be sufficient? Thanks.


Is there a reason you would like to use the stock Explorer ones?

What is the color of them, that tells you what size they are. I believe yellow is 19# and red is 30#, though I'm sure they aren't red.

There is also a discussion going on as to which type of injector is better... I've heard the needle type is better. The three holes one is a disc type.
 
I have a set of explorer injectors that I will be installing in my 88 soon. I have heard that you get better economy and a little better power with them. There is someone on here that runs them and thinks there great. Maybe he will post. I want to see some documentation on them compared to the standard mustang 19lb injectors.
 
Yes, I run them and they work just fine. When your ready for 24# injectors, the Navigators have blue bodied disc type injectors. The Cobra black body 24# and the green body 19# disc type injectors will not work due to a different connector.
 
I have the Explorer 19 lb injectors along with an explorer upper & lower manifold & TB. It works fine, no problems.
 
Just picked up these '98 Explorer 19s from ebay.

I'm going to put them in my '71 EFI conversion within the next month or so. Haven't hear any negatives about them. Acually heard they're a bit more efficient than the pre-'91 single needle style.
 
This is very good to hear. On my dyno run I was running a 9:1 A/F and I think part of that was due to some of the caps on the injectors where the pins are were broken. So on top of the more airflow from the Explorer intake and the disc style injectors, I'm hoping to feel some decent HP gains after the Explorer install tomorrow.


71vert-pga said:
Just picked up these '98 Explorer 19s from ebay.
What did you pay for them? You won't be able to find the plastic tips for the injectors at ANY parts store I checked. Ford only sells the complete injector I was told at my dealer. Any Ford techs know any source for just the plastic caps? Borg-Warner makes a seal kit but it does not include the plastic tip for the disc type like it does for the pintel style - just has two new o-rings.

Below is a pic of one with the plastic cap on it.....
 
Fuel injector seal kits with 2 O rings and a pintle cap (Borg-Warner P/N 274081) are available at Pep Boys auto parts. Cost is about $2.74 per kit. The pintle caps fit either injectors with a pin sticking out the injector end or 4 with more tiny holes in the injector end. The following are listed at the Borg-Warner site ( http://www.borg-warner.com ) as being resellers of Borg-Warner parts:

http://www.partsplus.com/ or http://www.autovalue.com/ or http://www.pepboys.com/ or http://www.federatedautoparts.com/

Most of the links above have store locators for find a store in your area.

Use motor oil on the O rings when you re-assemble them & everything will slide into place. The gasoline will wash away any excess oil that gets in the wrong places and it will burn up in the combustion chamber.
 
j - so tht kit comes with BOTH caps in the kit? The pintel cap and disc cap are totaly different - which I'm sure you know. The one I was sold was 274571 and it only has the o-rings.
 
One pintle cap for both types.

I have a mixed set of injectors, some with the pintle pin and others with 4 tiny holes. The 4 tiny holes are so closely spaced together that the single hole in the pintle cap leaves all of them uncovered.
 
I put '96 4.6 injectors in my 88 GT a few weeks ago and it runs great. The others had 185,000 miles on them, but no problems so far. Better idle. The car is still speed density. Word is they will flow more with added fuel pressure than the stock 19s would.
 
johnf440 said:
I put '96 4.6 injectors in my 88 GT a few weeks ago and it runs great. The others had 185,000 miles on them, but no problems so far. Better idle. The car is still speed density. Word is they will flow more with added fuel pressure than the stock 19s would.
I heard somewhere that there a variable flow injector, that they flow between 19#'s and 21#'s.

So I will notice an improvement replacing my original injectors for the explorers? I am still speed density also. :D
 
The improvements are better atomization and the increased flow must come from something - not sure EXACTLY what though. Bosch didn't change the design for shats and giggles. I have not seen testing other than flow testing.

A 44psi Pintels flow up to 21-22# and Disc flow up to 22-24#.
 
jrichker said:
Fuel injector seal kits with 2 O rings and a pintle cap (Borg-Warner P/N 274081) are available at Pep Boys auto parts. Cost is about $2.74 per kit. The pintle caps fit either injectors with a pin sticking out the injector end or 4 with more tiny holes in the injector end.
j - checked that number and it is the kit for the pintel style only. Went and bought another one and the kit has 2 o-rings, the pintel cap and the plastic spacer used on the pintel style injector. The plastic cap for the Bosch desing III injector is not part of the kit. It can be used as a subsitute though by placing the plastic spacer on first and then placing the 0-ring on - this set up uses all the space on the injector seal end and should align the injector well. Still not a 100% right replacement. The hole in the blue pintel cap in this kit was not large enough to use on the Expolorer injector - the 4 holes were shrouded by the pintel cap opening. Just thought I'd let you know.
 
I got some 96 explorer 19's orange. I want to rebuild them. What do i do? Lol. Im j/k. Ill check the part# on em tomorrow and see what i can find. I dont know what im doing.
 
