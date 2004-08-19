Who is running Explorer injectors?

jrichker said: Fuel injector seal kits with 2 O rings and a pintle cap (Borg-Warner P/N 274081) are available at Pep Boys auto parts. Cost is about $2.74 per kit. The pintle caps fit either injectors with a pin sticking out the injector end or 4 with more tiny holes in the injector end. Click to expand...

j - checked that number and it is the kit for the pintel style only. Went and bought another one and the kit has 2 o-rings, the pintel cap and the plastic spacer used on the pintel style injector. The plastic cap for the Bosch desing III injector is not part of the kit. It can be used as a subsitute though by placing the plastic spacer on first and then placing the 0-ring on - this set up uses all the space on the injector seal end and should align the injector well. Still not a 100% right replacement. The hole in the blue pintel cap in this kit was not large enough to use on the Expolorer injector - the 4 holes were shrouded by the pintel cap opening. Just thought I'd let you know.