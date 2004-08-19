Who is running Explorer injectors?

Mattys5Oh
Well I'm installing my Explorer intake this weekend and would like to use the stock 97 Explorer injectors. I took pics of the Mustang and Explorer injectors but I have no idea how to post them. (How do you post pictures anyways?) I'm told they are 19lb injectors but look smaller then the Mustang injectors. The style is different too.....The Mustang injector uses a pin style and the Explorer injector has 3 holes. Would this injectors be sufficient? Thanks.
