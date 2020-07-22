I have a 88 GT Mustang and I want to drop in a 351W, not looking to build one up from scratch (time constraints). Basically a crate without the accessories and upper manifold. Future goals is to get to 600 HP.



Questions:



1. Much later down the road I plan to do a twin turbo setup. Is there a crate engine that can handle this power adder already without replacing internals?

2. With a twin turbo setup, how much extra HP can I squeeze out of the 351W before and after new internals if needed?

3. I want to keep the 5 speed manual transmission, what brand would you recommend getting to handle the torque and future HP goals? I'm thinking a T-5 for adaptability reasons and aftermarket parts.

4. What vendors would you recommend purchasing the 351W from?