Who's fixed strut towers on these cars before?

Original Front Fender Apron Assy for 90-93 Mustang (F2ZZ-16055-A) - #M-16055-5 - National Parts Depot Buy part #M-16055-5 Original Front Fender Apron Assy for 90-93 Mustang (F2ZZ-16055-A) for your classic 1990-1993 Mustang from National Parts Depot. Free shipping on orders over $300, fast delivery & everyday low pricing! Order now!

This just got dropped off today. Will be my third time fixing rotted rails, just normal in the NE these days.... I've used an nos oem full apron before, and I used fox rails oe kit but its designed around early rails and has holes the 87-93 don't and you need to Fab a panel if the rot creeped up the tower other wise a good kit....This car isnt to bad but the drivers rail is bulging from internal rot just below the strut tower, so might as well fix it and paint the engine bay.... its a run of the mill Gt I'll probably end up selling when I get bored of it. I'm not sure I want to waste an oem apron on it... These went out of stock then back in stock after I order it so I'm guessing there down to the last few NOS full aprons. So I'm thinking I should probably save this for a coupe or a better car in the future and just fab my own. Most repair kits you can tell when its been patched and they don't really follow the oem design, took some work to make fox rail kit look factory so I'm thinking about doing an internal sleeved splice on this one and just saving this for a better project car.