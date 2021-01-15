Why is it Fox Body?

Bree

Bree

Member
Jan 12, 2021
20
5
13
52
Zanesville Ohio
When Fox refers to the chassis it sits on, why do we call it a Fox Body Mustang in stead of a Fox Chassis Mustang? Or maybe it's a regional thing?
Also, see'n as how Ford used the Fox platform on other models, why don't we ver talk about Fox Fairmonts, or Fox El Rancharos? (to name just a few)
Stuff like this running through my brain is why I can't sleep at night!
 

